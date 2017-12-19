Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

As far as girlfriend Yaya is concerned, Fetty Wap might as well be Santa Claus.

The “Trap Queen” rapper surprised his significant other with a $100,000 investment in her fledgling clothing company, Omaj by NoiR,

Fetty Wap made the surprise investment at the clothing company’s recent launch party in Ridgefield Park, NJ., where he also performed. The event was hosted by Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mariahlynn.

