(Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

Congrats goes out to Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova who SECRETLY welcomed twins over the weekend in Miami.

The couple has maintained their privacy since getting together in 2001 on set of Enrique’s ‘Escape’ video.

There are reports that the couple is married but no confirmation from either of them.

However, this weekend they welcomed their twins a healthy boy & girl.

They named their twins Nicholas & Lucy.

You can read more about this story here.