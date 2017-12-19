Unless otherwise indicated below, KSFM-FM’s general contest rules apply to KSFM-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KSFM-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KSFM-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

7/11/5/7 On Air Giveaway: Win a pair of tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdoms Holiday in the Park

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 7:00 am – December 22, 2017 7:00pm

Contest Rules:

For the 7/11/5/7 Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Holiday in the Park tickets giveaway, enter between Monday, December 18, 2017 at 7am (PST) and Friday, December 22, 2017 at 7pm (PST) by listening for the code word. Each weekday at 7am (PST), 11am (PST), 5pm (PST), and 7pm (PST) a code word will be given on air. Text the designated code word to 41025 to be entered to win a pair of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Holiday in the Park tickets, valued at approximately $89.98, courtesy of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. One winner will be randomly selected from each contest play and upon verification be awarded a pair of tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Holiday in the Park, resulting in a total of twenty (20) winners. Only one (1) entry per code word will be accepted. Tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Holiday in the Park expire on Monday, February 19, 2018. Otherwise, KSFM’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

