Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are now up for sale after the sexual misconduct scandal with the owner Jerry Richardson and multiple female employees.

Diddy is first in line to buy the team with a tweet that said “I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet” which you can see here.

Diddy has a net worth of over $800 million and the Carolina Panthers are worth more than 2 billion according to the latest Forbes List.

He needs help if he would like to be the majority owner.

Lucky for Diddy a long time Panthers fan by the name of Steph Curry wants to help.

Steph saw Diddy’s tweet and retweeted it and said “I Want in” which you can see here.

Sounds like a new ownership group for the Panthers could be in the works!