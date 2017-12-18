Sep 23, 2017; Franklin, TN, USA; Justin Timberlake performs at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

TMZ is reporting that Justin Timberlake has hinted at his new album title and maybe even his new single with recent trademarks.

Justin obtained a trademark for ‘Man of the Woods’ for selling merch, downloadable music, tours, cds, dvds, etc…

He also applied for a trademark for ‘Fresh Leaves’ which could be the title of his new lead single.

His halftime show is coming up which is a perfect time to make money off of his old catalog of music and to promote any new music which he’s been hinting at lately.

Read more about this story here.