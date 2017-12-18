Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has announced that he’ll sell the football team after reports of workplace misconduct (including sexual and racial harassment) surfaced against him. Diddy, who had been mulling the prospect of buying a stake in the NFL, quickly expressed his interest.

“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” he tweeted.

The hip-hop mogul noted that the NFL’s current roster of owners lacks diversity: Despite the high percentage of black players in the league, he’d be the first black owner.

“There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” he wrote.

Later, Diddy shared an Instagram video, doubling down on his announcement. In addition to buying the team, he promised to keep the quarterback position open for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers player who sparked a wave of national anthem protests by taking a knee in 2016 during the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I need to send a message out to everybody in the beautiful state of North Carolina: I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine. I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback.”

