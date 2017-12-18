Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Hayden Wright

Charlie Put will the hit the road in 2018. The jaunt around North America marks Puth’s biggest solo tour to date, featuring dates at Radio City Music Hall and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Related: G-Eazy Recruits Charlie Puth for ‘Sober’

Hailee Steinfeld, the Academy Award nominee whose music career continues to blossom, will lend support on all 32 dates.

See a full list of dates for Charlie Puth’s VoiceNotes Tour below.

7/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/13 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

7/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

7/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/25 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts

7/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

8/2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/6 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

8/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

8/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harvey’s Outdoor Arena

8/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

8/24 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

8/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

8/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheater

8/31 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/1 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Never miss a tour date from Charlie Puth with Eventful.