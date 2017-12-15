Photo by Dreamstime

The hottest toy this year is basically a set of finger puppets called Fingerlings.

These things are really in demand, and that can only mean one thing …you’re gonna have to pay to get them.

Fingerlings are battery-operated plastic creatures that sit on your fingers. But unlike regular finger puppets, these monkeys and unicorns blink, babble and respond to touch, motion and sound. They sell for about $14.99 at stores like Walmart and Toys R Us, but because they’re in such high demand they are being sold on third party sites for up to $180. Good luck!

