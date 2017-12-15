Friends in LA: we only have a few wreaths left so order yours today! "A wreath that’s guaranteed to bring you more joy than any other decoration on the market" – it's been buzzed about from London to New Zealand. Only a few left available for delivery in LA to a few lucky folks. Handcrafted with fresh winter foliage that will dry handsomely so the wreath can be used for seasons to come. But we imagine the fresh herb won't last much longer than the 12 days of Christmas. With a full ounce of craft cannabis hanging merrily over your hearth, your home will certainly be the most talked about in town. Get your order in now on our website for delivery this week! henrysoriginal.com #tistheseason
A company is making this holiday season extra special for stoners in California by offering a limited-edition Christmas wreath… made with an ounce of weed.
The company, Henry’s Original, teamed up with a nearby florist to create the special Christmas wreath that features various types of eucalyptus, evergreen, moss, berries and pine cones.
And then, of course, there’s the weed. Each 24-inch wreath contains one ounce of sun-grown, artisanal cannabis grown in Mendocino County, making it a very merry Christmas to the stoners in your life.
