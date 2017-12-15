weed, marijuana, wreath, christmas
By Tony Tecate
Photo By Dreamstime

A company is making this holiday season extra special for stoners in California by offering a limited-edition Christmas wreath… made with an ounce of weed.

The company, Henry’s Original, teamed up with a nearby florist to create the special Christmas wreath that features various types of eucalyptus, evergreen, moss, berries and pine cones.

And then, of course, there’s the weed. Each 24-inch wreath contains one ounce of sun-grown, artisanal cannabis grown in Mendocino County, making it a very merry Christmas to the stoners in your life.

