Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

After a four-year long wait, Eminem has finally given us Revival which is out now! The album, his ninth as a solo artist, has been heavily anticipated after collaborations with the likes of Beyonce, Kehlani, Alicia Keys, and Ed Sheeran were announced. G-Eazy is pretty hyped about the release. The bay area rapper took to Instagram to show love to the goat. We can’t wait to hear the whole project!