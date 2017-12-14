Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton fans have a lot to look forward to in 2018.

Related: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform ‘Hamilton’ in Three Minutes

Miranda has revealed plans to release new Hamilton songs every month starting in December 2017 through December 2018.

The first of the “Hamildrop” releases is slated for midnight December 15 with the release of “Ben Franklin’s Song,” written in conjunction with Colin Meloy and his band, the Decemberists.

“There’s explicit and clean versions available,” he added regarding the new tune. “You’ll see why soon.”

Miranda shared the news via Twitter, utilizing the platform’s new thread feature. See the tweets before.