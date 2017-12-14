Photo by Dreamstime

Now this is messed up …

Hackers out there have developed “Grinch Bots” that are causing trouble online by driving up toy prices.

These bots scour online retailers and automatically buy up all most popular toys of the season.

They then turn around and sell these toys — with a hefty markup — on third-party sites such as Amazon and eBay.

So, demand goes up, prices go up, and then these scammers profit by selling their inventory at high prices, cheating Christmas shoppers.

Not cool, hackers. Not cool.

