hackers, toys, grinch, grinch bots
By Tony Tecate
Filed Under:Grinch, grinch bots, hackers, Toys
Photo by Dreamstime

Now this is messed up …

Hackers out there have developed “Grinch Bots” that are causing trouble online by driving up toy prices.

These bots scour online retailers and automatically buy up all most popular toys of the season.

They then turn around and sell these toys — with a hefty markup — on third-party sites such as Amazon and eBay.

So, demand goes up, prices go up, and then these scammers profit by selling their inventory at high prices, cheating Christmas shoppers.

Not cool, hackers. Not cool.

Read more about these Grinch Bots by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live