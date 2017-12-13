Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Ty Dolla $ign is set to hit the road in the new year.

The singer will launch his Don’t Judge Me Tour on Feb. 21 in Santa Ana, CA, with dates across North America that wrap up April 5 right back in SoCal for a San Diego show.

Along the way, Ty Dolla $ign will join Big K.R.I.T. for a handful of shows on the rapper’s Heavy is the Crown Tour.

See the complete tour itinerary below.

2/21 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

2/22 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Fremont Theater

2/23 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

2/24 – Berkley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

2/25 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

2/27 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

2/28 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

3/1 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

3/2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Drais

3/3 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ In The Venue

3/4 – Denver, Co. @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/7 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

3/8 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

3/9 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

3/10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Ready Room

3/11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

3/13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

3/14 – Toronto, O.N. @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

3/16 – Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

3/17 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

3/18 – Clifton Park, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall

3/20 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

3/21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

3/22 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

3/23 – Morgantown, Va. @ Mainstage Morgantown

3/24 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva *

3/25 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz *

3/27 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel *

3/28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Heaven Stage)

3/29 – Memphis, Tenn. @ New Daisy Theatre

3/31 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

4/1 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

4/3 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

4/4 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

4/5 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

*with Big K.R.I.T.

