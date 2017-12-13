relationship, dinner, what do you want to eat
By Tony Tecate
Photo by Dreamstime

If I could sum up marriage in one sentence, it’s this:  “So what do you want for dinner?”

According to a new survey, the average American couple spends 132 HOURS every year deciding what to eat.

That breaks down to an average of about 21 minutes per day.  And that means by your 50th anniversary, you’ll have spent 275 entire days trying to figure out what you guys are going to eat.

The survey also found that only 13% of couples say they never argue about food.

