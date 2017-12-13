Photo by Dreamstime

In a recent study, Italian researchers found 52 strains of bacteria living in ice cubes. This, of course, is a scary thought to anyone who enjoys a mixed drink here and there.

Luckily, the scientists also tried to figure out which kinds of alcohol do the best job of killing the germs in those ice cubes and making the cocktails safer.

They found that whiskey is best, beating out vodka. In fact, none of the bacteria tested was strong enough to survive in whiskey. Whiskey knocks all germs out.

Something to consider this holiday season if you’re trying to avoid getting sick.

