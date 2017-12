Photo by Dreamstime

If you’re traveling across the country for the holidays this year, you want as little drama as possible at the airport — especially the security line.

With that goal in mind, it’s important to know some of the weird stuff the TSA won’t let you take on the plane:

Magic 8 Ball toy

Foam toy swords

Gel insoles

Cast iron pans

Nerf guns

Water guns

Ice cream

Medical marijuana

