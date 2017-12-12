Photo: Timothy Saccenti

By Scott T. Sterling

A woman who accused singer Miguel with sexual assault earlier this year has spoken out again.

University of New Mexico student Xian Bass claimed that she met the singer at a bar in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles in March, and that the pop star groped her during their conversation in a remote area of the bar.

Bass shared her story on Instagram at the time, she also made a police report, but was told by authorities that “other women have to come forward” before they could pursue the case.

She has detailed the incident again to Spin, with Miguel categorically denying the allegations.

“I felt I had already addressed how bizarre and twisted this accusation was when I was asked about it in March,” Miguel said through a representative regarding the renewed allegations in Spin. “Her story of what transpired is not accurate and the accusation is unfair and unwarranted.”