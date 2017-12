Photo by Dreamstime

Tis the season for Christmas tree eyebrows https://t.co/JU7QdlAvlj — Mashable (@mashable) December 8, 2017

So Christmas eyebrows are a thing.

Why have unfestive brows this season? All you need is a lot of eyebrow gel and your creative nature to decorate your brows with glitter, gems, and sparkles. Need some inspiration? Just search #ChristmasTreeEyebrows on Instagram.