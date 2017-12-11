Photo By Dreamstime

According to a new study, kids work harder when they’re dressed up like Batman.

Researchers found that dressing up like Bob the Builder or Dora the Explorer also give kids a boost.

It seems wearing a costume gave kids extra strength and endurance.

Maybe we can learn something from this? Head to work this week in a superhero costume and just see how much more productive you are. Or … See if you get fired.

