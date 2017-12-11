Photo by Dreamstime

Scientists have been messing with the genetics of pigs in order to make low fat bacon.

Researchers in China have bred special pigs that have 24% less body fat than normal pigs. But despite being skinnier than normal pigs, these pigs are also able to survive harsh winters. Again, thanks to changes in their DNA.

We might not see these low-fat pigs – or low-fat bacon – in America for a while because of government regulations. But it’s nice to know that it’s out there somewhere.

Read more on this bad news bacon by clicking here.