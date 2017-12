Jay-Z is bringing his 4:44 Tour to the Golden 1 Center December 17th and 102.5 has your last chance to win all week-long!

Beginning Monday morning, listen for the keyword at 7am, 11am, 5pm & 7pm and text it to 41025! Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Get your Jay-Z tickets here!