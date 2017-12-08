A professor at the University of Georgia is letting students choose their own grade in hopes of keeping them calm and happy.

Dr. Richard Watson, who teaches two business classes, has put together a “stress reduction policy” that allows students to choose their own grades in hopes of “soothing” those who feel stressed out by the grade they actually earned.

If a student doesn’t like his or her grade, all the student has to do is send an email and Dr. Watson will change the grade. No questions asked.

Dr. Watson also has other policies that make things as easy as possible for the students. All tests are open book and open note. And, when students are giving presentations in front of the class, Watson only allows positive feedback.

