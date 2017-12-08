hello kitty, wine, vino, blends
By Tony Tecate
The Hello Kitty wines returns to the U.S. with a new designs and two new blends.

Now including an award-winning Pinot Noir, a “Sweet Pink” blend, Sparkling Rosé, Pinot Nero Vinified in White, as well as a special edition Sparkling Rosé with limited edition packaging.

Available at select specialty wine & grocery stores and online by clicking here.

