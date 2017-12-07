Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Scott T. Sterling

Migos and Marshmello hit the clubs hard with a booming new collaborative track, “Danger.”

The big new tune comes with a sultry music video that finds Marshmello prowling a sexy nightspot with the men of Migos.

“Danger” is taken from the soundtrack of upcoming Will Smith movie, Bright, which is set to debut on Netflix Dec. 22.

Check out the new clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

The Bright soundtrack will be released on Dec. 15 and features a plethora of big names and collaborations. See the full tracklisting below.

1. Logic & Rag’n’Bone Man “Broken People

2. Bastille “World Gone Mad”

3. Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha “Home”

4. Camila Cabello & Grey “Crown”

5. Ty Dolla $ign & Future (feat. Kiiara) “Darkside”

6. Migos & Marshmello “Danger”

7. Meek Mill, YG & Snoop Dogg “That’s My N—-”

8. Steve Aoki & Lil Uzi Vert “Smoke My Dope”

9. A$AP Rocky & Tom Morello “FTW (F—The World)”

10. Portugal. The Man “Cheer Up”

11. Alt-J “Hares On The Mountain”

12. DRAM & Neil Young “Campfire”

13. Sam Hunt “This Land Is Your Land”