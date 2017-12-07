Photo by Dreamstime

Moon Cycle Bakery has created a subscription service so women can be treated to chocolate delights at the exact “time of the month” they need them most.

According to their website, “We know this time of the month can be challenging, but we also know this time offers enhanced creativity, a stronger connection to our intuition, and an opportunity to shed layers — both literally and figuratively. And that calls for a celebration.”

Each month treats arrive that are designed to not only taste good, but also contain ingredients to nourish what your body is craving in a healthy way. All you have to do is sign up for a subscription; fill out a profile of your flavor likes, dislikes and allergies; and, of course, the most important information — your cycle dates.

