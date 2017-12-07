Hazelnuts remind me of my parents — they used to drink their coffee with hazelnut creamer when I was a kid and the smell would linger in the kitchen on weekend mornings. It reminded me of home and that deep feeling of comfort that only your childhood can render. It reminded me that it was the weekend, which meant that we had two full days to spend together aka a dream come true. So, when Well + Good @iamwellandgood asked me to share a recipe that made me feel cozy, happy and had ingredients that can help support our bodies during PMS, I knew I wanted to create something with Hazelnuts (hello, Boron :)) Get ready to make and devour these gluten-free, hazelnut brownies (with a side of golden milk — I'm looking at you @live24k ;)) and make sure to tag us if you try these babies out! (link in bio) Sending you all the grounded, earthy, cacao-infused vibes. Love your nutty friend, @mamadwildling
Moon Cycle Bakery has created a subscription service so women can be treated to chocolate delights at the exact “time of the month” they need them most.
According to their website, “We know this time of the month can be challenging, but we also know this time offers enhanced creativity, a stronger connection to our intuition, and an opportunity to shed layers — both literally and figuratively. And that calls for a celebration.”
Each month treats arrive that are designed to not only taste good, but also contain ingredients to nourish what your body is craving in a healthy way. All you have to do is sign up for a subscription; fill out a profile of your flavor likes, dislikes and allergies; and, of course, the most important information — your cycle dates.
