Lil Wayne has announced the release of his new mixtape Dedication 6.

The tape, which is a collaboration with DJ Drama, will be released on Christmas day.

The project serves as a holiday present for fans who have been patiently waiting for Wayne’s long-delayed/waylaid album Tha Carter V.

Wayne made the reveal this afternoon via his official Instagram account. See the post below.

