Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Mraz is ready to hit the road.

Related: Sarah Bareilles to Join Jason Mraz on Broadway for ‘Waitress’

The singer is set to take his guitar out for An Evening With Jason Mraz, Solo Acoustic Tour, which kicks off in Raleigh, NC, on March 8. The tour covers the month of March, winding up in Little Rock, AK, on the 31st.

Fan pre-sales begin today (Dec. 6), with remaining tickets to be released to the general public starting Friday, December 8. Find ticket information here.

See the full tour itinerary below.

3/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

3/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

3/10 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center for the Performing Arts

3/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

3/13 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

3/14 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

3/16 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Raymond F. Kravis CPA

3/17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

3/19 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

3/22 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

3/23 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center

3/24 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

3/26 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

3/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

3/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Chapman Music Hall

3/30 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center

3/31 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center Auditorium

Never miss a tour date from Jason Mraz with Eventful.