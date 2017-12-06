Photo: Sasha Samsonova

By Hayden Wright

Fifth Harmony’s “He Like That” hit radio in September but the pop stars revisited it in a new Spotify Singles session. The four-piece group performed a pared down live version in the studio, giving fans a new way to enjoy the song. While they were in the studio, the ladies also sang a cover of “Feels,” the Calvin Harris’ summer hit featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean.

The ladies teased a snippet of the harmonized cover on Twitter. In addition to the contemporary pop songs, 5H recorded a holiday single for Spotify: “Can You See.” .

