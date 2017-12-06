Photo by Dreamstime

There’s something that feels extra depressing about catching chlamydia when you’re having sex on top of a Xerox machine at 3:30 in the afternoon.

According to a new survey, 10% of people say they’ve caught an STD from a coworker when they were getting-it-on at the company Christmas party. That number seems extraordinarily high, but what do I know?

The survey also found that one out of five people overall have hooked up with a coworker at the Christmas party.

