By Tony Tecate
There’s something that feels extra depressing about catching chlamydia when you’re having sex on top of a Xerox machine at 3:30 in the afternoon.

According to a new survey, 10% of people say they’ve caught an STD from a coworker when they were getting-it-on at the company Christmas party.  That number seems extraordinarily high, but what do I know?

The survey also found that one out of five people overall have hooked up with a coworker at the Christmas party.

