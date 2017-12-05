Charlie Puth Debuts French Montana & Throttle Remixes of ‘How Long’

By Hayden Wright

Charlie Puth released “How Long” in October: It’s the second single from his forthcoming studio album Voicenotes, and came with a dance-packed music video. Today, the singer unveiled two remixes of the song, one by French Montana and the other by EDM DJ Throttle.

The French Montana remix stays faithful to Charlie’s original edit, but adds a bonus verse by the rapper. He refers to Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington’s character on Scandal, and echoes lyrics from the chorus. Throttle’s remix rearranges the soundscape with gurgling electronic sounds and a club-ready beat.

Voicenotes is expected to drop January 19, according to Apple Music.

Listen to the French Montana remix of “How Long” here:

Check out the Throttle remix here: