Now that it’s December, brace yourself for the pressure. It’s time to figure out what to get your wife or girlfriend for the holidays.

According to a recent survey, here’s what women SAY they want for Christmas:

35 percent — quality time with loved ones

23 percent — cash

20 percent — beauty products

10 percent — a vacation

6 percent — to see long lost family members

2 percent — perfume

1 percent — clothing

1 percent — hand-made gift

1 percent — jewelry

1 percent — gift card

