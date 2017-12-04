christmas presents, gifts, christmas

What Women Say They Want For Christmas

By Tony Tecate
Photo by Dreamstime

Now that it’s December, brace yourself for the pressure. It’s time to figure out what to get your wife or girlfriend for the holidays.

According to a recent survey, here’s what women SAY they want for Christmas:

  • 35 percent — quality time with loved ones
  • 23 percent — cash
  • 20 percent — beauty products
  • 10 percent — a vacation
  • 6 percent — to see long lost family members
  • 2 percent — perfume
  • 1 percent — clothing
  • 1 percent — hand-made gift
  • 1 percent — jewelry
  • 1 percent — gift card

Listen Live