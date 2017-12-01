Miguel Brings ‘Sky Walker’ to Late Night, Drops Political ‘Now’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Miguel is flying high with the release of War and Leisure (out today) and its successful lead single “Sky Walker.” Last night, the R&B sensation appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the song, against a parachute backdrop. Miguel took his figurative sky-walking to the next level in the high-energy performance, which dovetails with the release of his new video for “Now.”

In the video, Miguel visits the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, California. Title cards explain that 2,000 family members from Mexico, Haiti and Central America are housed in the “immigrant prison.” In a voiceover Miguel weighs in on the immigration debate.

“These can be people who are contributing to society, who have been here for years, have built their families here, who have great values,” he says. “Who—for all intents and purposes—are the kind of citizens we want to fill our communities with. It’s just that they are undocumented.”

Watch Miguel on The Tonight Show here:

And check out the poignant video for “Now” here: