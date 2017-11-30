Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Joins Streaming Services

Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation is being made available on streaming services as it becomes Friday (Dec. 1) in other territories, according to The Verge.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’

Swift initially withheld the album from streaming services when it was released on Nov. 10. The move paid off, Reputation sold 1.2 million copies its first week alone. It was the largest sales week in the United States since Adele’s 25 moved over 3 million units back in 2015.

Presumably, you’ll be able to stream Taylor’s new album as much as you like below, after midnight, of course.