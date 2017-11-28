Khalid Announces Tour Dates for 2018

By Scott T. Sterling

Still glowing from a handful of GRAMMY nominations, Khalid has revealed headlining tour dates for the new year.

Khalid is set to embark on The Roxy Tour, inspired by the singer’s recently adopted Pitbull mix, Roxy, who he rescued from a Los Angeles-based animal shelter. Khalid is passionate about using his platform to support animal rights and finding safe, humane environments for animals to live. A $1 donation from every ticket sold on The Roxy Tour will be given to local animal shelters in each tour stop.

The tour opens at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 27, although it doesn’t resume until May 1 in Portland, OR. The tour wraps up June 7 in Raleigh, NC.

See Khalid’s itinerary for “The Roxy Tour” below.

o1/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/07 – Davis, CA @ UC Davis ARC Pavilion

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

05/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center

05/17 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

05/18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

05/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

06/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

