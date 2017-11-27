Fetty Wap Reveals 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Fetty Wap is ready to hit the road.

Related: Fetty Wap Shares ‘There She Go’ Video Featuring Monty

The “Trap Queen” rapper has announced ‘The FMF Tour,’ which launches Jan. 13 in Silver Spring, MD, wrapping up in Raleigh, NC on Feb. 18. NexXthursday will serve as the opening act.

See the full tour itinerary below.

01/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

01/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

01/18 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

01/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

01/24 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

01/25 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

01/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

02/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/05 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

02/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

02/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

02/17 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

02/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

Never miss a tour date from Fetty Wap with Eventful.