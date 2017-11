So Hot Cheetos turkeys are a thing … Yep, if you need to spice up your Thanksgiving this year, Reynolds (as in Reynolds wrap) has a recipe where your crush up Hot Cheetos in a food processor, then coat your bird with them … over a layer of butter, of course.

Introducing our Hot Cheeto TURKEY LEGS 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zqkZmNOExL — Iced cube 🍧 (@Icedcuberaspas) November 19, 2017

Check out the recipe by clicking here.