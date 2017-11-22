Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Charity Tradition from Prison

He can also give thanks that his new bail hearing is set for Nov. 27.
Filed Under: Meek Mill
Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Robyn Collins

Meek Mill may be serving time in prison, but the Philly rapper will still be a part of serving up turkey dinners as part of his annual Thanksgiving donation.

Related: JAY-Z Pens New York Times Op-Ed About Meek Mill’s Probation Sentence

The hip-hop artist’s camp will hand out 1,000 turkeys today (Nov. 22) at four different locations in his hometown.

Mill recently received a two to four-year sentence for violating his probation on a gun charge in 2008. Many artists including JAY-Z have been vocal about how the sentence was unwarranted or too extreme.

See the post below for more details on Meek’s holiday philanthropy.

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live