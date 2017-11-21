John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Announce Second Pregnancy

Filed Under: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The world’s cutest celebrity family is about to get even cuter.

Related: John Legend Once Tried Breaking Up with Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced that they’re expected a second child, and made the big reveal with an outrageously adorable Instagram video.

In the clip, the couple’s toddler daughter, Luna, is asked “What’s in there?,” in reference to Teigen’s stomach. Luna’s precious response is simply, “baby.”

Check out the adorable announcement video below.

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live