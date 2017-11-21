Expanding Pants For Thanksgiving [Video]

Expanding pants for Thanksgiving … Just in time for your holiday eating frenzy, Stove Top Stuffing has come out with expandable pants.

The “stuffin’ stretch” pants feature a belly banded high waist and come in a burgundy color with gold accents and a stuffing print at the waist and in the pockets.

The unisex sweat pants are part of a promotion by the stuffing company, and you can get your own pair for 20 bucks at ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com.

They might not be fashionable, but you’ll definitely be comfortable. Plus, $10,000 of the pants proceeds will be donated to Feeding America.

