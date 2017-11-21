dogs, good for heart, emotional companions

Another Reason Why You Should Get A Dog For Christmas

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: dogs, emotional companions, good for heart
Photo by Tony Tecate

Yet another reason to get a dog … They are good for your heart. And not just for your emotional heart, for your actual ticker.

A study from Uppsala University in Sweden found that having a dog reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, other health problems, and even helps you live longer – especially those living alone.

The study found that single dog owners are 33% less likely to die than people who don’t own dogs.

Need some encouragement?   There is free pet adoption at Sac SPCA for the rest of the year thanks to a charitable donor.

Read more on why you should get a new best friend by clicking here.

