pringles, pringles chip, thanksgiving dinner

Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner in Chip Form [pic]

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Pringles, pringles chip, Thanksgiving Dinner
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Think it’s lazy to get carry-out for Thanksgiving instead of cooking dinner?  That’s not lazy.  THIS is lazy.  Pringles just created a Thanksgiving dinner in CHIP FORM.

It’s a box with eight different flavored stacks of Pringles:  Turkey . . . creamed corn . . . stuffing . . . mashed potatoes . . . cranberry sauce . . . green bean casserole . . . mac and cheese . . . and pumpkin pie.

Unfortunately, they’re just testing it out this year so you probably won’t be able to get your hands on it.  But assuming the tests go well, these could be everywhere next year.

 

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live