Black Eyed Peas to Release First-Ever Augmented Reality App

By Annie Reuter

Black Eyed Peas will release the first-ever augmented reality app on November 24. The app for their graphic novel, Masters of the Sun: The Zombie Chronicles, features the voices of many well-known celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Stan Lee, Rakim, Queen Latifah, Common, Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Redman, Mary J Blige, and many more.

“I’ve known about the possibilities of AR for the past three years and we’ve been building in those worlds,” will.i.am says in a press release. “It wasn’t going to be like a traditional graphic novel and I wanted elements of the book to where it came to life. VR, AR, AI all of the cool acronyms, we’ve already been dabbling and this is one end result.”

Stan Lee, co-creator of Spider Man, Thor, Hulk, The Avengers, The Fantastic Four, serves as the narrator while the score was co-produced by will.i.am and Academy Award winning composer, Hans Zimmer (Dark Knight Trilogy, The Lion King).

“This is so exciting, I wish I was about 70 years younger so I could grow up with this because what this is going to look like in another couple of generations,” Lee marvels. “I can’t even imagine.”