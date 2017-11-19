Win Global Winter Wonderland Tickets With Tony Tecate!

Filed Under: Cal Expo, Contests, Global Winter Wonderland, KSFM

Global Winter Wonderland returns to Cal Expo with an exciting new theme – Celebrate Holidays around the World!

Bring the whole family to enjoy this magical event featuring more than 80 sparkling light displays! Experience carnival rides, ice skating, Santa Claus and thrilling entertainment from around the world in the Circus of Light.

Win your tickets with Tony Tecate in the morning! We’re giving away family four packs Monday – Friday this week!

Global Winter Wonderland opens November 11th and runs every weekend and select weekdays through January 7th.  Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for kids and seniors. Children under 3 are free.

Buy your tickets now on at globalwonderland.com!

And to see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live