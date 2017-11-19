Blonde Selena Gomez Takes AMA Stage with ‘Wolves’

By Hayden Wright

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Selena Gomez, who underwent kidney transplant surgery this summer and recently broke up with her boyfriend, The Weeknd. As fans speculate whether she and former flame Justin Bieber are back on, Gomez took the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards for her first television performance of the year.

Selena performed “Wolves,” her new collaboration with EDM producer Marshmello. The creepy set was staged in as a forest, where a blonde Selena and a troupe of backup dancers who seemed lost after a car accident.

The performance was introduced by Julia Michaels, who co-wrote Selena’s song “Bad Liar.” Michaels described Gomez as “one of the most incredible women I know.”

“She is the epitome of love and strength, and I’m glad I get to call this beautiful person my friend,” Michaels said.

During the set, Marshmello backed Gomez up on drums. Selena debuted her short blonde bob on Instagram this afternoon. See the photos here: