You Can Now Spend Christmas Like Kevin McCallister In Home Alone 2 [video]

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Kurt Vinion/Getty Images)

In honor of the 25th Anniversary of the beloved holiday film, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is teaming up with The Plaza to offer the Home Alone 2 “Kevin McCallister Experience.” Now you can live like your childhood hero for real. Just save room for that triple scoop ice cream sundae.

It’s basically the ideal vacation. You get to indulge in a Kevin-inspired New York City holiday without that whole escaping the Sticky (formerly Wet) Bandits thing. And there’s no Tim Curry character to get all up in your business. It’s a win-win, plus, the option is available soon just in time for Christmas. But it won’t be around forever. The Home Alone 2: Lost In New York Anniversary Experience is available at the iconic Plaza Hotel from Nov. 17, 2017 until Jan. 31, 2018.

