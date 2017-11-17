Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato Drop ‘Echame La Culpa’ Video

By Hayden Wright

2017 has been a breakout year for Latin artist Luis Fonsi: His juggernaut “Despacito” got a Justin Bieber remix that dominated charts all summer and introduced him to a legion of fans. Now, the crossover sensation has a new record with Demi Lovato to promote: “Echame La Culpa.”

“Echame La Culpa” has tropical similarities to “Despacito” but Lovato’s voice gives the sound new life. In the video, Demi delivers some of her lines from a stylish bedroom: In other scenes, she and Fonsi are pictured together on a dance floor. Could it be Fonsi’s next huge hit?

Watch the video here: