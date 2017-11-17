dog, furbo, treats

Long Distance Puppy Love [video]

By Tony Tecate
Long distance puppy love … There’s a new remote gadget out there called the Furbo that lets you toss treats to your dog from anywhere in the world.

Furbo has cameras and artificial intelligence that can detect when your dog is chewing or pacing back and forth. With the use of an app, Furbo then lets you communicate with your pet and even toss your pet a treat.

The idea, of course, is to maintain a connection with your dog, even if you’re not able to be with him or her every hour throughout the day.

You want a Frubo now don’t you…I want one for my dog Coconut! Get one by clicking here.

This is my Cocker Spaniel, her name is Coconut!

