Which Relative Is Most Likely to Get Drunk at Thanksgiving?

Here’s something good for you and your siblings to secretly bet on to keep Thanksgiving interesting this year:  Which relative is going to PASS OUT DRUNK first?

A new survey asked more than 1,000 people which of their relatives is most likely to get hammered at Thanksgiving dinner, and here are the results.  They add up to more than 100% because in a lot of families, there’s more than one good answer . . .

1.  Your uncle, 26%.

2.  One of your cousins, 24%.

3.  Your brother, 21%.

4.  Your dad, 19%.

5.  You, 19%.

6.  Your aunt, 12%.

7.  Your sister, 12%.

8.  Your mom, 10%.

9.  Your grandfather, 3%.

10.  Your grandmother, 2%.

