Tech N9ne And Ex-Wife Lecoya LeJeune Have Finalized Their Divorce

Rapper Tech N9ne and ex-wife Lecoya LeJeune have finalized their divorce!

The two separated in 2005, but Tech did not file for divorce until 2015.

After 22-years the marriage, the couple’s relationship is no longer existent, stated TMZ.

According to court records, the couple’s divorce was finalized earlier this month. Lecoya gets a variety of their bank accounts and Tech will have to pay spousal support of around $6,000 for six years. He doesn’t need to pay child support since their kids are now adults.

The judge let Tech walk away with his forty-nine percent of Strange Music and his management company.

