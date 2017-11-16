Lil Peep Found Dead Because Of Suspected Overdose

New York Rapper Gustav Ahr, better known as Lil Peep, was found dead inside his tour bus in Tucson, Arizona.

According to TMZ, Lil Peep was found dead on Wednesday night outside of ‘The Rock’ club in Tuscon after he was set to perform there.

Arizona law enforcement said that Peep’s tour manager was going to check up on Lil Peep when he found him.

Peep’s cause of death is a suspected overdose since his last social media post appeared to be him with two pills on his tongue.

Friends, Post Malone, Dj Marshmallo and others were quick to talk about the news on social media.

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

Marshmallo and Lil Peep have toured together in the past and have talked about making music together.

Lil Peep was just 21 years old.